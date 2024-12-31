In photos: Life after Artie

Kristy Strout’s husband hadn’t been dead four days when she met Press Herald photographer, Brianna Soukup . On that first October day she sat glassy-eyed at her kitchen table talking about the tragedy that, to her, still felt like a dream: Artie Strout, her husband, had been killed in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting. Since then, Brianna has become a fixture in Kristy’s life, and Artie’s dad, Arthur’s life too. She was there when Arthur’s voice broke performing a song at his son’s funeral, there as Kristy talked her kids through the holidays without their dad, there when Arthur and Kristy boarded a plane for the first time ever to Washington, D.C. where they spoke to legislators about gun control. The Strouts were generous enough to share their big and small moments over the past 14 months as they grappled with the senseless and violent death of their husband, son, father, uncle and brother. They released balloons into the sky on what would have been Artie’s 43rd birthday, they attended vigils and memorials, cleaned out his old storage unit. They also folded laundry, tried to get some sleep and played pool, a favorite hobby of Artie’s. Their story is about more than grief, it’s about love and resilience in the face of staggering loss. More than a year after the shooting, Artie’s family is still learning to live without him. They always will be. This collection of Brianna's photos is a glimpse into that learning.

