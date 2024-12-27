Normally in Maine, people are pretty much done with winter by the end of March. Last year, however, the Portland area did not get as much snow as usual. And as this March 23 storm dropped large, white flakes, people seemed to welcome it. I found this pair on the Eastern Promenade swinging away in silence, seemingly immersed in the morning tranquility brought by the storm. It was an unexpected and happy find for me to stumble upon them, and I quickly positioned myself to capture the scene. I focused on the woman whose form, with legs outstretched and colorful attire, added to the moment. — Derek Davis

I knew when the boys Class B state championship for lacrosse was going into overtime that there would be an opportunity for an epic, intense, and enthusiastic celebration. Having played lacrosse in high school and college, I know how exciting these moments can be. I kept a close eye on anyone who appeared to take the game winning shot, and when Yarmouth scored the game-winning goal, I kept a close focus on the goal-scorer but used a wider approach to get the reactions of other members of the team. — Anna Chadwick

I always wanted to take photos at Bubba’s. I remember walking in there for the first time a few years after I moved to Portland, and I instantly thought, “I must know the backstory of this place.” Eventually, I got the chance to not only take photos, but I got to meet “Bubba” himself. When it came time to take photos of a night at Bubba’s, it was slightly challenging. The lighting, which creates a great vibe for patrons, made it pretty difficult for photos. Grace Benninghoff, the reporter, and I decided to get there early before the bar was packed. The bartender told us about a group of Friday night regulars in the next room. Maria and Harry were two of the people we met. I caught this moment of her leaning over to give him a kiss after I had a brief conversation with them. I stopped back later that night to talk to them some more. That is when I found out they met at Bubba’s and fell in love a few years later. The moment I captured between them felt like a perfect encapsulation of their Bubba’s experience. — Brianna Soukup

Because we cover the annual Liberty Festival each year on the Fourth of July in Lewiston, the challenge is not to find good pictures but to find something different than what we have shot in the past. Elvis impersonator Robert Washington lives in Auburn, so he is always a big hit and draws a large crowd when he performs. Unlike Elvis Presley, who probably had a quiet room guarded by security personnel, Washington tossed on his rhinestone-covered suit behind four walls of blue tarps and next to a portable toilet. I found my picture that was different. — Daryn Slover

The choreographer and dancers deserve any and all credit for this photo. They were dancing beautifully with colorful scarves; I was just hoping my photos would do them justice. After shooting from every angle I could think of, I focused my attention on their reflection in the mirror and waited for all the elements to line up. — Shawn Patrick Ouellete

When I met Melissa Rivera to create a portrait of her for her participation in the Dempsey Challenge, I didn’t randomly ask her to take her shirt off in the middle of the street. Before we met, I had looked through her Facebook profile, and had seen topless photos she had posted publicly. Even so, I was nervous about asking, especially since we were downtown, and I knew this photo would reach a wider audience. Melissa was completely on board. She shared that she had previously submitted shirtless photos to other groups she worked with, only to have them rejected as “improper.” She thanked me repeatedly for suggesting it. It turned into an incredibly emotional moment for both of us. We ended up crying and hugging. — Andree Kehn

Special Surfers have held their events at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk since 2003 and I’ve photographed the event more than a dozen times over the years. The organization’s mission is to introduce the thrill of surfing to people with developmental, emotional or physical disabilities. I always see beaming smiles and hear joyous laughter and shouts at these events. Last June, walking along the waterline, I was immediately drawn to the obvious joy of surfer Sophia Conners. Her expression in this photo perfectly sums up what Special Surfers is all about. — Gregory Rec

It was getting close to the opening weekend of the season at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn with no natural snow on the ground. With a week of freezing temperatures forecasted for overnight, I figured the local ski area would be firing up their snow guns and making the white gold. I gave them a call and was told they would be cranking up their snow guns at dusk and through the night and morning until temperatures became too warm. Over the past 40 years, I have spent many hours taking photos of the process, so I was pretty familiar with what to expect. I arrived early in the morning as temperatures were beginning to warm. One of the snowmakers was heading up the hill on a snowmobile to check the snow. I walked about halfway up the trail and found a snow lance where there was a bright blue sky and the sun in the background, where I noticed footprints going out to the middle of the trail and anticipated what was going to happen. The technique is to walk out where the snow is falling and extend a hand. If the snow sticks to your jacket sleeve, the snow becomes too wet and it’s time to shut down the snowmaking. I had put myself in the right place at the right time. — Russ Dillingham

My challenge in this photo was focusing on the winning team as they embraced in a cloud of confetti at the finish line of the Hemmings Motor News Great Race. The confetti and antique auto blended with Gardiner’s historic downtown. The flying paper obscured the faces of the father-and-son team in most of the photos. The moment ended as a downpour began. It was time to run to the car, dry off gear and edit. — Rich Abrahamson

Whenever an umpire sees lightning or hears thunder, softball rules require that play be stopped for 30 minutes. Even though it was clear and sunny at the field, they still had to wait the full half hour before resuming play. To pass the time while waiting out the delay I was trying to make some low angle pictures with something in foreground while showing the storm clouds in the distance. After getting some shots of a Hall-Dale coach raking the field, I saw the Dirigo team juggling in front their dugout. I went over and chatted with them while I held the mirrorless camera with a wide angle lens near the ground using the flip-up view screen to frame the pictures. — Joe Phelan

My two favorite hobbies are incredibly compatible: photography and long walks on Peaks Island, where I live. Nothing is more enjoyable than taking a four-mile stroll around the island’s perimeter — tides willing — and simply photographing whatever strikes me. Along the way, I’ll post the photos as Instagram stories. Sometimes the posts are portraits of my wife posing dramatically in a shaft of light. Sometimes they’re action shots of my dog running crazy-eights in the sand. But often I’m simply reacting to beauty in any of its forms, without prompts from a news assignment. It’s freeform bliss. And the stakes are low, which is good because not all photos are zingers. But on this night, the sky was captivating and the scene stopped us in our tracks. It helped that the Krafts are acquaintances and didn’t mind us gawking as Reed performed a daunting series of chores to free his boat from the mud of low tide and drive onto dry land while racing against a setting sun. The image was striking enough to endure beyond the ephemera of an Instagram story and eventually landed on the front page of the Press Herald. If only they all could occur so easily. — Ben McCanna

