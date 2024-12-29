Marby, Andrew 82, of Kennebunk, Dec. 23, in Springvale. Visit 11-2 p.m., Service 2 p.m., Jan. 3, Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, Alfred.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Marby, Andrew 82, of Kennebunk, Dec. 23, in Springvale. Visit 11-2 p.m., Service 2 p.m., Jan. 3, Bibber Memorial at Autumn ...
Marby, Andrew 82, of Kennebunk, Dec. 23, in Springvale. Visit 11-2 p.m., Service 2 p.m., Jan. 3, Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, Alfred.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.