PORTLAND – Emily Leona (Lively) Conway “Aunt Em”, peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 26, 2024, lovingly surrounded by family.

Emily was born in Portland on May 25, 1931. The eldest of four children, she spent her childhood growing up on Olympia Street. Emily enjoyed being the oldest and felt responsible for her two sisters and brother. She admitted to enjoying “bossing them around, but just a little.” Emily fondly recalls summers spent with her family on Sebago Lake, train trips to Waterville, drives to the White Mountains, and day trips to Old Orchard Beach.

Emily graduated from Portland High in 1949. Emily met Norman Conway at a local dance club where he asked her to dance. They were married in 1972 and purchased what became Emily’s forever home in Portland. Norman taught Emily to drive, and they were off. Emily cherished her and Norman’s months-long cross-country road trips, seeing wonderful places such as the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Las Vegas, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Not having any children of her own, her siblings blessed her with over a dozen nieces and nephews. Aunty Em’s mission was that of caring (and worrying) for loved ones. Emily remained extremely close with her sisters and brother and their growing families. She was a fixture at every family gathering and enjoyed teasing and banter. She beamed with pride and welcomed family visits, offering endless treats from her notoriously abundant snack cupboard. Emily was a bonus grandmother to all her nieces and nephews across several generations. She also took her role and title as Godmother seriously.

Emily spent years caring for her mother and then her husband, Norman, both of whom suffered from Alzheimer’s. Emily’s determination and good health enabled her to remain in her home living independently for the past 15 years.

In Emily’s words, “I’ve had a wonderful life.”

Emily was predeceased by her parents, Edwin H. and Freda M. (Buzzell) Lively; husband, Norman W. Conway; brother, Henry W. Lively, sister, Freda Joan (Lively) Sapp, brothers-in-law Joseph W. Sapp and Harlon J. Boyington; nephews Ronnie Lively and Ray J. Sapp.

Emily is survived by her sister, Helen L. (Lively) Boyington of South Portland; eight nieces, three nephews; and countless great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at the funeral home.

