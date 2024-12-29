Leroy Keller

SCARBOROUGH – Leroy Keller, 86, of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 26, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Visiting hours will be held on Jan. 1, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway with a funeral service on Jan. 2, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

To view Leroy’s full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

