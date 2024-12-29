SACO – Richard Paul Reny, 63, passed away on Dec. 26, 2024 at Gosnell Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1961, in New Haven, Conn., and moved to Old Orchard Beach in 1969. Rick graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1980. He worked for the Town of Old Orchard Beach for 35 years. He loved his town and took great pride in his work whether he was grooming the beach or plowing the roads.

He was predeceased by his father, Roger Reny; his uncle, Andre Reny; and his beloved dog, Tucker.

He is survived by his mother, Anita Reny; his wife of 40 years, Penny Reny; his two sons, Zach Reny and Derek Reny (wife Bekah); his three brothers, Michael (wife Fern), Roland (wife Sharon), and Steven (wife Joyce); as well as many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He loved his family and always put them first. His boys were his pride and joy. Uncle Rick was adored by all of his nieces and nephews. He always had a special connection with children and was looking forward to becoming a grandfather.

Paul Houle (fondly known “Houleo”), a lifelong friend, was also like a brother to Rick. He provided great support to Rick over the last several years of his life. His friendship and support meant the world to both Penny and Rick and provided great comfort during challenging times.

He loved music, going to concerts (over 50 Aero-adventures following their favorite band, Aerosmith) and spending time at the beach with his wife and family. The beach was their “happy place”. There are many fond memories of playing Bacci ball on the beach with his brothers-in-law every Labor Day weekend as well as many trips to St. Pete’s beach in Florida. He and Penny have many special memories of their trips together.

He had a big heart and an even bigger personality. He was very friendly and had kind words for everyone who crossed his path. It helped that he was a handsome guy, and he was frequently referred to as “pretty Ricky”!

He was a talented three-sport athlete in high school (football, basketball and baseball). He lettered and was also chosen as captain in all three. He was selected for all-state in football and a few of his records still hold today. Sports continued to play a big role in his life as an adult. He played semi-pro football in the ’80s and later became an avid golfer. Playing golf with his dad, his father-in-law, Bill Lambert, his brother-in-law, Allan Sweetser, and his son, Derek, was a favorite weekend pastime. But his love of hockey became his passion. In addition to playing in the men’s league, he also coached hockey and became a referee. He was well respected in the hockey community, refereeing for the Maine Amateur Hockey Association (MEAHA), USA Hockey (youth league), college hockey, and the US Junior Hockey League. Working with kids from youth to high school remained his favorite. Whether he was refereeing or coaching, he was always teaching. He was truly a mentor.

Visiting hours will be held at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a private service immediately following for family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine (www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate) or you can mail a check to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

