BATH – Dr. David Siehl Hill, born Nov. 29, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2024, in Bath. A longtime resident of Georgetown, Dr. Hill was surrounded by family and colleagues who admired him deeply. His life was marked by dedication, kindness, and humor that left an indelible impact on countless lives.

Dr. Hill spent his formative years in Cincinnati, Ohio where he excelled both academically and athletically. A gifted gymnast and a skilled left-handed tennis player, he earned recognition for his athletic achievements while attending local schools. Summers spent along the Kennebec River at Boothbay Camp for Boys as both a camper and counselor nurtured his lifelong connection to Maine—a state he would later call home.

He pursued his undergraduate studies at Duke University in North Carolina before earning his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. In 1958, Dr. Hill married his high school sweetheart, Joan “Joanie,” his beloved wife of 66 years. Together they began their family while living in North Carolina, welcoming their first child during this time.

Dr. Hill’s medical career began with an internship at Detroit Receiving Hospital in Michigan and a residency at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, where he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. In 1972, he returned to Maine with his family to establish roots in Bath.

Over the course of five decades, Dr. Hill built a respected medical practice that became a cornerstone of the community. He practiced at Bath Memorial Hospital and eventually served as Chief of Staff. Later, Dr. Hill worked on the medical staff and as an emergency physician at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick. As the first FAA-designated physician in the area and the oversight doctor for Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant prior to its closure, Dr. Hill was widely regarded as a trusted and dedicated professional.

Despite his many accomplishments, Dr. Hill remained humble and devoted to his family above all else. He encouraged his five children to embrace life fully and shared his joyful spirit with everyone he met.

His legacy lives on through his wife, Joan; children David Hill (Beth), Valerie Konstantino (Steven), Timothy Hill (Terri), Michael Hill (Dorothy), and Daniel Hill (Darlene); 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and the countless others whose lives he touched through his work and wider community.

A private family service will be held in the spring to honor Dr. Hill’s extraordinary life. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him and inspire those who carry forward his legacy of compassion and dedication.

