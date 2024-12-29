Leighton, Theodora J. 91, of So. Portland, Dec. 18, at home. Visit 4-7 p.m., Jan. 3, 2025, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Leighton, Theodora J. 91, of So. Portland, Dec. 18, at home. Visit 4-7 p.m., Jan. 3, 2025, Jones, Rich & Barnes ...
Leighton, Theodora J. 91, of So. Portland, Dec. 18, at home. Visit 4-7 p.m., Jan. 3, 2025, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.