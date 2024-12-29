WINDHAM – It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Alden L. Gilbert, 79, of Windham, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by his loving family, and holding hands with the love of his life.

Visitation and a brief service will be held on Saturday Jan. 4, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Private interment will be held at a later date.

To see Gilly’s full obituary please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Donations in Alden’s

memory may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Copy the Story Link