Construction is in full swing on the $9 million expansion project at Biddeford Primary School. On Dec. 11, the Biddeford School Committee heard an update on the ongoing construction.

The construction is at a point where power is running to the building, Superintendent Jeremy Ray said.

The new wing will have its own power source, saving labor, time and money by skipping a substantial electrical upgrade in the other part of the building.

“When we come back from winter vacation, kids will start to see the formation of walls,” Ray said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Groundwork is happening as well, Ray said, and construction teams have been using frost blankets to keep things from freezing.

Construction teams are working hard to get the roof and walls up before Biddeford gets too much snow.

“The amount of rain we’ve had is not helpful,” Ray said. “It muds everything up and makes things more difficult. Snow would be worse.”

Funded by a $9 million construction bond, the new wing of BPS was approved by voters last November.

The groundbreaking took place in September, marking the beginning of a new era at BPS.

The new wing will create a more stable academic environment and reduce transitions between schools for pre-K to second grade students, Ray said.

It will also create a nurturing environment where young learners can spend their first four formative years.

“The renovation is not just about building space,” Ray said. “It’s about building a brighter future for our students.”

As part of the expansion, Biddeford will close the John F. Kennedy School, which is in disrepair.

A committee has been working over the last few months to determine a future use for that school.

Mayor Martin Grohman praised the ongoing construction at BPS last week, calling it an “exciting project.”

“I stopped by to check it out, and it’s cool to see it progressing,” Grohman said. “It’s amazing progress for Biddeford.”

The expansion is slated to be completed by fall 2025.

