First Friday Art Walk began 25 years ago, making it a long-standing tradition in downtown Portland, along Congress Street and some of its side streets.
Always held on the first Friday of the month, galleries and arts venues stay open late, with several holding art openings.
The Art Walk is a chance to mingle with artists and creatives in a concentrated space and time period. There are often street vendors and performers, though in January you may see less of that.
First Friday Art Walk is also a way to support the local economy by hitting a small business or grabbing a bite to eat at a downtown dining spot.
First Friday Art Walk runs from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Portland. For details and a map of participants, head to creativeportland.com/first-friday-art-walk.
