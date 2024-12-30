In celebration of the Catholic church’s Jubilee Year, St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough is hosting an event, “Practical Catholicism: The Jubilee Year,” on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature Father Jack Dickinson and Faith Formation Director Michelle Valcourt, who will explore the meaning of the Jubilee Year and share practical ways for Catholics to engage. The Jubilee Year, celebrated every 25 years, began on Dec. 24, 2024, and concludes on Jan. 6, 2026, with the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.”

This series explores contemporary issues of faith, offering insights and practical guidance for living out Catholicism in everyday life. The event is free and open to the public. The church is located at 150 Black Point Road.

