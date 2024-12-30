Our friend Laurie Wunder is a wealth of information about hiking opportunities in New Hampshire. During a recent paddle trip on Flagstaff Lake, she mentioned that Iron Mountain near Jackson was a relatively easy trek that offered some wonderful views of the area. Since my wife, Nancy, and I were unfamiliar with the peak, we expressed interest in joining her for a future outing.

Subsequent communications with Laurie resulted in an agreement to shop for a quality weather forecast for our first ascent of what portended to be a stimulating alpine excursion. Soon after, an excellent late November day was identified.

We met Laurie in Jackson on a breezy, partly sunny morning. The adventure on Iron Mountain begins before reaching the trailhead. Leaving Route 16, we drove steeply up Iron Mountain Road. Initially paved, the unusually precipitous passage soon transitioned to a rough twisting dirt surface. Driving a high clearance vehicle was helpful. The upper portion of the road is not open in winter and probably not passable when muddy.

There is a small parking area at the top of the road on the right. Just beyond, a driveway leading to historic Hayes Farm begins. The trailhead which offers exceptionally scenic views is located across the road.

We scrambled over an ancient stonewall and ascended a long stairs in an open field. Looking back, we enjoyed splendid views of the northern White Mountains. Unfortunately, Mount Washington and the Presidentials were hidden in the clouds.

A narrow path weaves steadily upward through the field while continuing to offer remarkable panoramic vistas. We soon entered a mixed hardwood and conifer forest and traversed a log bridge where a sign warns hikers to remain on the trail. Shortly after, we crossed another field, reentered the woods, and hiked easily up a modest gradient in a stand of barren hardwoods presiding over a carpet of fallen leaves.

The trail soon steepened where accommodating switchbacks eased our climb as we gained elevation. Beyond the switchbacks, we persisted uphill through boulder strewn terrain to the summit where the remnants of a former fire tower are scattered about. The fire tower ceased operating in 1948 and concrete abutments are the only intact remains of the original structure.

We stopped for a lunch break on ledges next to the former fire tower. The forested summit limits visibility, but Laurie advised that far better views could be observed farther south.

Intent on pursuing more scenic opportunities, we descended steeply south on a rocky trail. Subsequently, the gradient on the rough path moderated and we proceeded over gentle rolling hills past a spur trail on the left that drops to abandoned iron mines.

A short distance beyond the junction, we followed open ledges to a precipice with stunning views facing south. The panoramic vista of Conway Valley and the surrounding mountains was phenomenal. The Moat Range dominated the western slope of the valley and the alpine-like summit of Mount Chocorua could be seen in the distance. We paused to savor the moment.

On return, we stopped at the previously bypassed spur trail to consider completing a precipitous descent to explore the old iron mines. However, time constraints precluded the time-consuming endeavor, so the potentially fascinating excursion was postponed for another time.

Since hip surgery a couple of years ago, I’ve experienced difficulty with steep rocky descents and a seemingly concomitant decline in my sense of balance. Of course, some of that is probably related to old age. Despite exercising caution, falls have become more common.

Shortly after passing over the summit, I slipped while negotiating down a smooth declining ledge. When extending my right arm to cushion the fall, I cut the palm of my hand. Fortunately, we were equipped with bandages and antibiotic ointment that effectively addressed the minor lesion. While the recurring difficulties are a concern, I’m not willing to forego the benefits of mountain hiking yet — enhanced vigilance is my choice.

I was able to stay upright for the remainder of our otherwise problem-free return. Approaching the trailhead, we were again blessed with wondrous views of the northern Whites, but Mount Washington was still enveloped in clouds.

