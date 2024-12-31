A pair of proposed, but separate housing developments with a combined 849 housing units are in Westbrook’s pipeline.

One, already under Planning Board review, is seeking city permission to construct a mixed-use development with 110 market-rate housing units and a restaurant on the bank of the Presumpscot River on Dana Street in the downtown shopping area. The project will have three buildings at five and six stories.

The Dana Street project, proposed by Matthew Welter, CEO of Quaker Lane Associates, will not return to the Planning Board in January, Jennie Franceschi, director of planning and code enforcement, told the American Journal on Dec. 24.

“They are still working on state permits,” Franceschi said. “Nothing new to report at this time.”

The city sold a 3.4-acre parcel to the developer and in the deal will surrender ownership of Dana Street, which will serve as an entrance into the development site. Final approval of the project will likely come when the proposal returns to the Planning Board.

The other project with 739 residential units in a complex on 60 acres off Stroudwater Street will likely see Planning Board review beginning this spring or early summer with hopes to begin construction in 2026.

The Stroudwater Street project is proposed by Westbrook Development Corp., the development arm of Westbrook Housing, partnering with J.B. Brown and Sons of Portland in a phased project. J.B. Brown bought the site in 2014.

The project has been upped from 500 units in preliminary 2023 plans.

The developers introduced the project to the city on Dec. 3. Plans now call for 600 of the units to be market rate and buildout is expected to take seven years.

“We’re excited to kick off this project,” Kaleb Bourassa, a civil engineer with Gorrill Palmer, told planners at a meeting Dec. 3.

The market-rate units include single-family townhouses and apartments in three- and four-story buildings. Franceschi confirmed this week that no renderings of buildings have been submitted to the city.

Chris LaRoche, Westbrook Housing executive director, said Monday in an email to the American Journal that building facades have not been discussed with their architect, Archetype Architects of Portland. It has designed other Westbrook Housing projects including the recently opened Symbol Apartments.

“I can state that Westbrook Housing does take pride in (making) buildings that aesthetically fit with the neighborhood … and we will continue with that mindset with the buildings that we place on this site,” LaRoche said.

LaRoche said J.B. Brown has the same mindset.

Two points of access into the development are proposed for the opposite side of Stroudwater Street from the middle school.

LaRoche said Westbrook Housing purchased excess land from the Maine Department of Transportation with deeded access to the 60-acre site from the signalized intersection at Westbrook Arterial and Larrabee Road near Rock Row. But pedestrian safety became a concern in discussions with city staff.

In response, Westbrook Housing and J.B. Brown scrapped plans to enter the development off the arterial. “Throughout this process the development team’s consultants have maintained that utilizing the deeded access to the arterial would provide the safest and most community friendly-solution,” LaRoche said.

