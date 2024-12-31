Kennison “Chummy” Brown

WINDHAM – Kennison “Chummy” Brown passed away peacefully at his home in Windham, December 24, 2024.

A private service will be held for family at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2024, at Dolby Blais & Segee in Windham. We encourage all to attend a celebration of life at 4 p.m., at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham Maine.

For more details please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Maine Vintage Race Car Association, Ken Minot,

17 Molly Point Lane,

Georgetown, ME 04548.

