Comedy
Saturday 1/4
The Misfits stand-up comedy showcase: 8 p.m., Hi-Fidelity Brewery, 200 Anderson St., Portland. $10 suggested donation. 21-plus. eventbrite.com
Friday 1/10 & Saturday 1/11
Preacher Lawson: 7 and 9:30 p.m. both nights, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Ongoing
“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursdays, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. hifidelitybeer.com
“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 1/3
“Brazen Bandits” opening reception: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Exhibit showing through Jan. 25. space538.org
Through 1/4
“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Thursday 1/9
Maine Jewish Museum exhibitions opening: Multiple exhibitions opening reception, 5-7 p.m., 267 Congress St., Portland. Exhibits showing through Feb. 28. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 1/11
“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
Through 1/25
“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 1/26
“Ringing In the New Year”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 1/31
“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
“Wild and Precious Life”: Claire Loon Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Through 2/1
“Who Knows What Grows in the Morning Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
“Phone Photos”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com
Through 2/16
“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries
Film
Friday 1/3-Sunday 1/5
“Oh, Canada” (2024): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Monday 1/6
“Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Tuesdays 1/7-1/28
“Keanuary”: Keanu Reeves films every Tuesday, 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. novelmaine.com
Wednesday 1/8
“Eno” (2024): 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
“Rear Window” (1954): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 1/10
“Out of the Picture” (2024): Followed by panel discussion of the future of art criticism, 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
“Dudefest”: Celebration of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski at 8 p.m., followed by screening of “The Big Lebowski” (1998), rated R, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 1/10-Sunday 1/12
“The Girl with the Needle” (2024): Danish with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 1/3
Behzad Habibzai; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org
Enter the Haggis: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Wednesday 1/8
Casco Bay Tummlers: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org
J. Wail Live Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 1/9
Al and Rob “moe.stly Acoustic”: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $35. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 1/10
Primal Soup: Tribute to Phish, 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Tuesday 1/7-Saturday 1/11
“How’s Thursday?”: Storyteller Chris Newcomb, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Friday 1/10 & Saturday 1/11
“Not My Grandmother’s Daughter”: Shadow puppetry, 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Saturday 1/4
Amy Safford author talk: “Goode Vibrations of the Wresting Place,” 1 p.m., Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Road, South Portland. Free, registration required. eventbrite.com
Friday 1/10
Annie Xibos Spencer author talk: “How to Break an Addiction,” 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10 suggested donation. space538.org
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books à la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
