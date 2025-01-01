The juxtaposition of two local guest columnists (Stephen Heinz of Cumberland Foreside and Laura Fralich of New Gloucester) in the Dec. 29 Opinion section couldn’t have been better. The Heinz piece first: “Are we just talking to ourselves in these pages?,” followed by Fralich’s “Do not give up on your neighbors,” gave well-written responses for those of us struggling with our about-to-be national leadership.
Reaching out with kind words and action to those with whom we disagree is important. It can make a difference.
