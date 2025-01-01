The juxtaposition of two local guest columnists (Stephen Heinz of Cumberland Foreside and Laura Fralich of New Gloucester) in the Dec. 29 Opinion section couldn’t have been better. The Heinz piece first: “Are we just talking to ourselves in these pages?,” followed by Fralich’s “Do not give up on your neighbors,” gave well-written responses for those of us struggling with our about-to-be national leadership.

Reaching out with kind words and action to those with whom we disagree is important. It can make a difference.

Sara Archbald
Portland

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles