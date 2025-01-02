Construction to raise the Cape Porpoise Pier to increase resiliency began late in the fall.

At a Dec. 11 Kennebunkport Board of Selectmen meeting, Town Manager Laurie Smith gave selectmen an update on the project and proposed a change order for $850,000 to raise the elevation of the pier, which was unanimously approved.

The project began in 2018, Smith said, but Kennebunkport did not have as much flooding six years ago. Since that time, storms have increased in intensity, elevating sea heights.

Last January, a series of storms caused waterfront properties in Kennebunkport to flood extensively, wreaking havoc on the seaboard.

“There was damage we saw from the January storms where we had over a foot of water on the pier and in the bait shed,” Smith said. “It brought questions about raising the elevation of the pier.”

In recent storms, Smith said the town has seen water flow over the pier, causing damage to the area.

Kennebunkport began working on the resiliency project, but found that the cost was greater than the town had budgeted for.

For a time, Kennebunkport had trouble funding the elevation increase of the pier.

“We were able to secure more Economic Development Administration funding and a working waterfront resiliency grant that was brought forward based on the January storms,” Smith said.

More funding is available through the Economic Development Administration, Smith said, and the town has submitted to the committee for approval.

As part of the change order, the town will build a new pier on the south deck of the existing Cape Porpoise Pier.

It would be so labor intensive to raise the height of the deck, Town Engineer Barney Baker said, that it would be more cost effective and easier to just build a new pier on the south end.

“I’m glad to hear that,” Selectman Allen Daggett said.

Daggett owns and operates the Cape Pier Chowder House that is adjacent to the working pier. Kennebunkport consultant Mike Claus said that had been discussed in terms of construction.

“We’ve met with fishermen. We’ve met with Allen to discuss the Chowder House,” Claus said. “I think we’ve got everything solved as best we can.”

Working waterfront money from the state will also “basically pay for” the change order, Claus said.

“The state has been very supportive of resiliency efforts,” Claus said. “I think we’re working well together.”

