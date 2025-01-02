Ames steps down

Doris Ames recently has stepped down as chair of the Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad after 20 years. Buffy Houp succeeds Ames.

Police departments in the three communities thanked Ames for her dedicated service to Triad, a coalition of law enforcement, businesses and agencies to enhance the safety and well-being of senior citizens.

Ames is a charter member and has devoted the past two decades as a board member. She will step down, but will still be part of the Triad.

Ice rinks open

Skating rinks at the Little Falls Recreation Area, 664 Gray Road, and the Narragansett Rink, 270 Main St., are open.

“Both rinks are being naturally flooded with this rain, and if the forecast holds true, we might be out on them by Sunday, possibly,” Gorham Recreation Department Director Cindy Hazelton told the American Journal on Monday.

Free sand

Gorham residents are allowed two 5-gallon pails of a sand and salt mix per storm at Public Works, 80 Huston Road. Residents are asked to bring their own pails and shovel.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 1, 1975, that the Zoning Appeals Board was to conduct a hearing for Roland and Anna Levesque, who were seeking an automotive repair shop in a two-car garage on Dingley Spring Road.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 26 that the U.S. public debt was $36,112,807,709,307.61.

