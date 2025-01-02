Seniors’ meetings

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at noon twice this month at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Members will participate on Monday, Jan. 6, in the group’s second annual post-Christmas Yankee Swap following a light luncheon and business meeting

“Each member will bring an unwrapped item – perhaps a useful Christmas gift which they personally have no use for – to trade with one another,” Club President Carol Hayden said. “Each participant will return home with something different.”

A catered haddock meal will be offered on Jan. 20. Registrations are necessary by calling Sharon Darche at 415-8092 by Jan. 15. The meeting’s entertainment will be provided by students of the Drouin Dance Company.

For more information, contact Hayden at 854-2112 or email cdhayhall@maine.rr.com.

Advertisement

Christmas tree collection

Westbrook Public Services will collect Christmas trees curbside through Jan. 17.

Residents are asked to remove all stands and decorations. For more information, call 854-0644.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 1, 1975, that Highland Lake Congregational Church organist Marion Rich on Jan. 5 was to play its new electronic organ in a dedication ceremony.

Copy the Story Link