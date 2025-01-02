I concur with Dr. Sarah Alvarez regarding the superior care one receives from a direct primary care practice (“More Mainers should consider direct primary care,” Dec. 30).

For a time, I was a direct primary care patient and insured through Taro. I enjoyed the easy access and relationship with my doctor. However, I turned 65 in August and was forced to find another provider. Medicare doesn’t recognize direct primary care and I couldn’t afford the monthly fee on top of my Medicare B premium.

While I am pleased with the primary care practice I chose, I have yet to meet the actual primary care doctor. Instead, I have had appointments with three different providers who support the primary care doctor. Medicare needs to get on board with the direct primary care model.

Stacy Ayotte

South Portland

Copy the Story Link