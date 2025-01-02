I concur with Dr. Sarah Alvarez regarding the superior care one receives from a direct primary care practice (“More Mainers should consider direct primary care,” Dec. 30).
For a time, I was a direct primary care patient and insured through Taro. I enjoyed the easy access and relationship with my doctor. However, I turned 65 in August and was forced to find another provider. Medicare doesn’t recognize direct primary care and I couldn’t afford the monthly fee on top of my Medicare B premium.
While I am pleased with the primary care practice I chose, I have yet to meet the actual primary care doctor. Instead, I have had appointments with three different providers who support the primary care doctor. Medicare needs to get on board with the direct primary care model.
Stacy Ayotte
South Portland
