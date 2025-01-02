Tyler Tardif — the Midcoast’s first baby of 2025 — was born at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 1 at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.
Tyler was born to Kristin Michaud and Brandon Tardif of Lewiston. Tyler weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
“Starting the new year off with a bang,” Michaud said in a prepared release from the hospital. “Everything was just so perfect. It was everything you could ask for.”
Michaud and Brandon are excited for Tyler to meet his older siblings Maci, 11, and Michael, 8.
