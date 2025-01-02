Baby Tyler Tardif with parents Kristin Michaud and Brandon Tardif. Tyler was the first baby of 2025 born at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Courtesy of Kristin Michaud and Brandon Tardif

Tyler Tardif — the Midcoast’s first baby of 2025 — was born at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 1 at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Tyler was born to Kristin Michaud and Brandon Tardif of Lewiston. Tyler weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.

“Starting the new year off with a bang,” Michaud said in a prepared release from the hospital. “Everything was just so perfect. It was everything you could ask for.”

Michaud and Brandon are excited for Tyler to meet his older siblings Maci, 11, and Michael, 8.

