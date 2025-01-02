Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook will no longer offer cross country skiing because of a lack of snow during winter months.
The popular farm announced the change in a Facebook post on New Years Day and said it is selling its ski equipment. It will offer snowshoeing and rentals when snow conditions permit, according to the post.
Smiling Hill Farm will also be closed on Tuesdays except during school vacation weeks until further notice.
“We are sincerely grateful for those who will continue to visit and support us during the harsh and difficult winter months,” farm staff said on Facebook.
This story will be updated.
