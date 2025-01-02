Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 4, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs, and dessert. Eat-in or takeout. $10, $5 children under 12.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 4, 5 p.m., Prides Corner Community Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, macaroni and cheese, ham, coleslaw, bread and dessert. $10. Takeout available at 4:30 p.m.; to reserve a meal, call 415-9260.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Jan. 8, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday. Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, sliced Italian bread, and pie. $10. Takeout available and advance orders can be picked up starting at 5 p.m. No early birds. Bring your own bag for takeout, if possible. To order meals takeout, call 854-9157.

