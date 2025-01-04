The Maine Mariners jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and beat the Tahoe Night Monsters, 3-0, on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Nick Jermain scored 2:40 into the game with an assist from Chase Zieky to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Justin Bean scored eight minutes later from Christian Berger and Matthew Phillips.
Alex Sheehy added a third-period goal for Maine.
Nolan Maier stopped 37 shots for Maine, while Jesper Vikman had 18 saves for Tahoe.
