The Maine Mariners jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and beat the Tahoe Night Monsters, 3-0, on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Nick Jermain scored 2:40 into the game with an assist from Chase Zieky to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Justin Bean scored eight minutes later from Christian Berger and Matthew Phillips.

Alex Sheehy added a third-period goal for Maine.

Nolan Maier stopped 37 shots for Maine, while Jesper Vikman had 18 saves for Tahoe.

