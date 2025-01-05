A teenager was reported missing out of Limerick on Saturday night, according to Maine State Police.

Madelyn “Ash” Fogg, 13, was last seen on Central Avenue in Limerick around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said in a social media post.

The post described Fogg as “at-risk.”

Fogg was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved pajama shirt and pants, the post said. Fogg is around 5 foot 2 and 100 pounds, with black or multicolored dyed hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 207-624-7076.

Copy the Story Link