A teenager was reported missing out of Limerick on Saturday night, according to Maine State Police.
Madelyn “Ash” Fogg, 13, was last seen on Central Avenue in Limerick around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said in a social media post.
The post described Fogg as “at-risk.”
Fogg was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved pajama shirt and pants, the post said. Fogg is around 5 foot 2 and 100 pounds, with black or multicolored dyed hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 207-624-7076.
