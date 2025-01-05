The Camden Hills provide some of the finest mountain views in Maine. Selecting my favorite is no easy task. Ocean Lookout on Mount Megunticook is probably the most well-known and remarkably spectacular. The Scenic Trail above Maiden Cliff provides wondrous views of Megunticook Lake. The panoramic vista of western Penobscot Bay seen from the Georges Highland Path on Ragged Mountain is exceptional. And the fabulous seascape from the summit of Bald Rock Mountain is stunning. Unable to choose, I keep returning to all of them.

The name of my outdoor club, Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society, implies that we’re primarily a paddle club. Although paddling is our focus during spring and summer, we actually enjoy a variety of year-round activities including biking, skiing and hiking.

Hiking is a popular club activity in fall and winter. When I recently announced a trek on Bald Rock Mountain in Camden Hills State Park, four Chowderheads quickly committed on short notice. No doubt the wonderful views and an excellent forecast were incentives.

Bald Rock Mountain is the fifth highest summit on the eastern seaboard of the United States. The fabulous views from the top of the 1,280 foot peak make it a popular hiking destination. The trail system that provides access to Bald Rock Mountain has been used for decades and part of it was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during the 1930s.

The sizeable parking area was almost full when five of us met at the trailhead on a gorgeous warm, sunny late November morning. The trailhead is located near the junction of Route 173 and Youngtown Road in Lincolnville.

We began hiking easily uphill on the multi-use trail. Limited to non-motorized traffic, the gravel path travels through the interior of the park and connects with park headquarters on Route 1 on the eastern end. About midway, the 5-mile trail passes Megunticook Cabin where overnight reservations can be arranged.

Progressing steadily upward in a mixed hardwood and conifer forest, we encountered several hikers and mountain bikers. After about a half-mile, we passed a junction with Frohock Trail on the left which leads to Frohock Mountain and provides an alternative route to the Bald Rock summit.

The gradient increased as we continued on the multi-use trail to a junction with Bald Rock Trail on the left. Evidence of a former shelter built by the CCC can be seen at the junction. I spent a stormy night there with friends in December 1980 when it was still intact. Coincidentally, another member of the group, Brent Elwell, also camped there at about the same time.

The character of the trek changed on Bald Rock Trail. Typical of a New England mountain trail, we ascended on a more challenging rocky, root-infested path. After weaving steeply upward on a circuitous route, we climbed an extended stone staircase likely erected by young members of the CCC nine decades ago.

The gradient moderated and the trail angled northeasterly at a location where we enjoyed encouraging glimpses of Penobscot Bay. After following a relatively level surface for a short distance, we scaled precipitous ledges and emerged onto the glorious summit area where all of eastern Penobscot Bay was seemingly at our feet.

Three members of another party were sitting on the edge of a precipice embracing the wonderful views. We located a nearby overlook and settled in for lunch and an extended visit.

From that vantage point, we were looking down on the 18-mile long island of Islesboro. Southeast, the ragged sister islands of North Haven and Vinalhaven appeared to blend together as one. Farther east, the high peak of Mount Champlain on Isle au Haut could be seen in the distance. A multitude of islands populate the bay northeast of Islesboro. Beyond them, on this clear day, we could see Blue Hill on Deer Isle and the peaks of Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island.

Benefiting from warm temperatures, light winds and clear skies, this was a truly magical experience. We lingered to fully appreciate the wonderful panoramic vista. After a leisurely lunch, we reluctantly relinquished our prized location to more arriving spectators. During our return, numerous enthusiastic hikers were encountered also in pursuit of fabulous views.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” relates exciting treks on nine more Maine mountains including peaks in the Camden Hills and Acadia National Park.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

