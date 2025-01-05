Choosing accessories for sustainable dishwashing means identifying affordable alternatives to plastic and other synthetic substances. Happily, the wide range of eco-friendly dishwashing tools simplifies the matter.

Commonly available sponges are often made partly or entirely of plastic and may incorporate toxic chemicals in their dyes, disinfectants or glues. Such sponges emit these substances into our water system — and it makes little difference if the microplastics peeling off a sponge come from recycled materials. Additionally, with up to 400 million sponges discarded annually in the U.S., our landfills are teeming with them. Fortunately, examples made of natural materials like cellulose (wood fiber), loofah and sisal are readily available via the internet and often reasonably priced — but try to avoid synthetic dyes.

A lot of wiping happens at the kitchen sink. Paper towels can do the job but are wasteful single-use items. Many mainstream dishrags and dishcloths, including microfiber cloths, are reusable. However, they may be colored with harmful dyes and will shed any synthetic materials with which they are made. Fortunately, reusable cloths are widespread, more sustainable and durable if regularly cleaned. Try rags cut from old cotton clothing as well as commercially available options made from recycled fabric; natural materials, including cotton, hemp, and bamboo; or a cotton-cellulose blend (Swedish dishcloths).

Items you already have might be repurposed for dishwashing, though some are more eco-friendly than others. For example, while mesh produce bags can become scouring tools, they shed microplastics. An old kitchen paddle or spatula makes a good scraper, but metal examples could scratch your pots and pans. Otherwise, all kinds of accessories made of natural materials are available on the internet — and in some stores — at reasonable cost if bought in bulk: brushes combining bamboo, sisal, and wood; scouring tools formed from coconut fiber, sisal, or cellulose; and scrapers made of bamboo, coconut shell, or wood.

Remember that producing, packaging, and transporting new accessories leaves a carbon footprint, so buy only what you need and use those items as long as possible. Also, items like sponges and cloths that are allegedly compostable likely require temperatures hotter than your home compost bin will reach.

David Conwell is a former history teacher who belongs to Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee and the nationwide advocacy organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

