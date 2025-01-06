Cuddledown donates

to veterans’ organization

Cuddledown, a provider of luxury bedding and home essentials, donated bedding to the Travis Mills Foundation. The contribution will support post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families attending

the foundation’s programs, which focus on improving the lives of those impacted by combat-related injuries, according to a foundation press release.

The donation includes a variety of bedding items, which will be used in the foundation’s retreats and support spaces. The in-kind gifts provided by Cuddledown include: sheets, comforters and bedspreads.

The gift was made possible thanks to Cuddledown’s commitment to supporting the veteran community. Victoria Green, marketing assistant at Cuddledown, presented the donation to members of the TMF Program staff Bill Jack and Vanessa Buuck.

“We are incredibly grateful for Cuddledown’s generous donation,” said Executive Director of the Travis Mills Foundation Heather Labbe. “These high-quality bedding items will make a significant impact on the families we serve, offering them comfort during their stay at our retreat and giving them the support they deserve.”

For more information about the Travis Mills Foundation and the impact of this donation, visit travismillsfoundation.org.

Advertisement

Maple expert to present

workshops for beginners

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is collaborating with several local organizations in York County to present a series of maple sugaring workshops for beginners and small-scale producers in January and February. There is also an online option hosted by the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association.

All of the programs are designed for backyard and homestead-scale systems that require a limited initial investment in equipment. Discussions will include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, as well as filtering, grading and canning syrup.

On Feb. 1, the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association (SMMSA) will host Backyard Maple Sugaring from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the York County Extension Office, 45 Kennebunk Road in Alfred. This day-long workshop is developed to give participants a more in-depth overview of the sugaring process. The morning session will include demonstrations and discussions by UMaine Extension Maple Industry Educator Jason Lilley and several established maple syrup producers. The afternoon will include a tour of a local sugarhouse to highlight how they got started and demonstrate the sap processing equipment that they use. The cost of this workshop will be $18 and includes a how-to guide. Visit the event webpage to register.

Another workshop, which does not include a sugarhouse tour, is scheduled to last approximately 2 hours and will be held at Massabesic Adult Education in Waterboro on Jan. 30 Look for registration information about this event in January.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact jason.lilley@maine.edu.

Copy the Story Link