Thursday, Jan. 9

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Next Stop Comedy, 8 p.m., Banded Brewing Co., Building 13-W, 32 Main St, Biddeford. A night of stand-up comedy featuring the funniest comics from Boston and beyond.

Pottery Paint & Sip @Sacred Profane/Biddeford – Gnome Lantern, 6 p.m., Sacred Profane, 50 Washington St., Biddeford. Paint a charming ceramic gnome lantern.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Xander Nelson, 6 p.m., Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, 180 Main St. #3, Biddeford. Portland singer/guitarist performs a mix of garage rock and pop-punk with the soulful swagger of blues.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Brunch by the Beach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. ​Enjoy Sunday brunch and stroll on the beach. Brunch By the Beach occurs every Sunday from Jan. to May, with a special brunch on Easter and Mother’s Day. FMI, email marketing@ferrybeach.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Winter Storm Preparedness with Chief Gilboy, 10 a.m., Libby Memorial Library, 27 Staples St., Old Orchard Beach. Chief John Gilboy from the OOB Fire Department will give a presentation on Winter Storm Preparedness & Safety.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Jan. 9.

Sunday, Jan. 19

22nd Annual MLK Celebration, 4-6 p.m. The band, Higher Ground, will rock First Parish Church in Kennebunk playing and singing the songs of Stevie Wonder to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. The program will begin with words of Dr. King chosen and read by several Kennebunk High School students and a welcome by Rev. Tori Rosati. The celebration, sponsored by First Parish Social Justice Network, will be in the Sanctuary of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 114 Main St., Kennebunk. Everyone is invited to gather in the Parish Hall afterwards for a reception. Tickets are now available on-line through the website uukennebunk.org/mlk25. Suggested donations are $25 adult, $10 children and teens.

Public Breakfast to benefit Saco Cub Scouts, 8 to 11 a.m. AMVETS Post 1, 147 Alfred St., Biddeford. Breakfasts are made to order. Also breakfast to go.

Brunch by the Beach, see Jan. 12.

Line Dancing Classes, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. FMI, email tgrover@ferrybeach.org.

