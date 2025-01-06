Don’t hate Musk’s wealth

On numerous social media platforms, barely a week goes by without someone complaining about Elon Musk’s wealth (currently $442 billion). Every such posting is usually followed by the hateful comments of envious trolls listing all the good that could be done if that money was taken from him and distributed to people who have not earned it.

What I find curious is that you rarely see such hateful comments concerning the absurd million-dollar contracts given to numerous athletes worldwide. There’s even current chatter in sports news that an NBA player may soon be the first to get a $1 billion dollar contract to play. Musk haters seem to forget that among many of his money-making enterprises, Musk provides society with the best-selling all electric vehicles (EVs) in the world; reusable space rockets launching satellites capable of providing broadband internet worldwide, and a boring company posed to provide intra-city transit tunneling systems to ease traffic congestions in cities. What is hypocritical is that many of these haters have no problem with the obscene money given to the hundreds of sports millionaires whose contribution to society consists of entertaining people by either hitting a leather ball around a field; moving an air filled leather ball across a field or court, or chasing a little rubber puck around an ice arena.

Ted Sirois

Saco

Copy the Story Link