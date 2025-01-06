When a generational talent arrives, he can turn a franchise around. How a franchise handles the loss of this talent can define it for years to come.

Tom Brady came to Foxborough, Massachusetts as a sixth-round pick and left as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He led the Patriots to six championships and made New England the envy of the football world.

Brady left after the 2019 season and won a seventh Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since. They’ve been the league’s worst team over the past two years with back-to-back four-win seasons.

We’ve lived through multiple quarterbacks, head coaches and football executives. Jerod Mayo is the most recent casualty of the Patriots’ futility, fired moments after Sunday’s finale. Whoever replaces Mayo will have a star-in-the-making quarterback to build around. Drake Maye is the first Patriots QB1 to inspire confidence since Brady.

Would things have played out differently if Brady stayed? Could he have led the Patriots to more success in 2020 or 2021? Would that have given the Krafts the confidence to spend more on the roster around the GOAT?

We’ll never know.

In the months after Brady’s departure, the Red Sox believed they could not convince Mookie Betts to stay in Boston before hitting free agency. They feared losing their superstar and getting nothing in return.

Chaim Bloom was brought in to trade Betts. He threw in David Price to get under the Competitive Balance Tax and got three Dodgers in return. It was a shocking deal, the Sox sending their best player in a trade that brought Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs in return.

The Red Sox thought they were being proactive by trading Betts. They thought they could get a return on their biggest asset. They thought it would start the rebuilding process as they transitioned from the core group that won a championship in 2018.

They’re still rebuilding. The Sox are now in the midst of the longest run without a championship in the Fenway Sports Group era. Wong is Boston’s starting catcher, but Downs ended last year playing in Japan while Verdugo is a free agent currently getting very little interest.

Extending windows of opportunity is always the biggest challenge facing a front office. Brady gave the Patriots a 20-year run of success. No other franchise has come close to anything like it. The Red Sox transitioned from the curse-busting group of 2004 to win three more championships with young, homegrown talent.

Betts was the best of the group. He has won two titles since being traded to Los Angeles. The Sox have missed the playoffs in four of five seasons since he left.

There is no playbook for moving on from a generational talent. The Patriots feel they tried to ride Brady as long as they could. He walked away as a free agent. In hindsight, it’s clear they should have done more to keep him happy and keep him around longer.

The Red Sox moved Betts before he could leave. They didn’t get enough in return. They also didn’t do enough to try to keep him. Years later, they are still trying to convince a disgruntled fanbase that they are willing to spend the money needed to compete with the top franchises in the sport.

In Foxborough, they believe they have a new generational talent in Maye. At Fenway, they feel their bumper crop of prospects is one of the best classes of players to matriculate to Boston in decades.

Let’s hope each team takes the necessary steps to build a roster worthy of their talent. As everyone in New England knows, these windows of opportunity slam shut quickly.

Tom Caron is a studio host for the Red Sox broadcast on NESN.

