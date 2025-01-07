I have spent the last several months as a full-time Uber driver. I have given 722 rides in two months with Uber, almost all within the greater Portland area, and down to Old Orchard Beach/Scarborough/Biddeford — generally within a 30- to 40-mile radius. In that time, I have been given all five stars for my service.

Mainers are, in my experience, overwhelmingly kind, generous, friendly, pro-immigrant, pro-public-housing, pro-MaineCare people. They try to keep Maine a community where we love and support each other. They welcome, with open arms, refugees and asylees and try to help them. Local Maine charities, such as Maine Needs, ProsperityME and Maine Catholic Charities, do amazing work in our community, directly helping those in need in a variety of awesome ways.

That’s what it is to live in Maine. For my part, I’ve started giving away my expensive designer wardrobe from my old life to people living outdoors, through the help of Maine Needs. I’m working with Jehovah’s Witnesses to give free rides to poor in need. I’m not seeking recognition for this. I didn’t invent this way of living, I found it here when I came to Maine. I write this letter to amplify and reinforce this for our community: we are awesome, kind, helpful and treat each other with respect and love.

I thank everyone for welcoming and helping new Mainers, like me. I am so unbelievably grateful and blessed by God to live here and be able to help do His work with the best people on Earth: Mainers.

Mark Billie

Falmouth

