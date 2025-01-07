I have spent the last several months as a full-time Uber driver. I have given 722 rides in two months with Uber, almost all within the greater Portland area, and down to Old Orchard Beach/Scarborough/Biddeford — generally within a 30- to 40-mile radius. In that time, I have been given all five stars for my service.
Mainers are, in my experience, overwhelmingly kind, generous, friendly, pro-immigrant, pro-public-housing, pro-MaineCare people. They try to keep Maine a community where we love and support each other. They welcome, with open arms, refugees and asylees and try to help them. Local Maine charities, such as Maine Needs, ProsperityME and Maine Catholic Charities, do amazing work in our community, directly helping those in need in a variety of awesome ways.
That’s what it is to live in Maine. For my part, I’ve started giving away my expensive designer wardrobe from my old life to people living outdoors, through the help of Maine Needs. I’m working with Jehovah’s Witnesses to give free rides to poor in need. I’m not seeking recognition for this. I didn’t invent this way of living, I found it here when I came to Maine. I write this letter to amplify and reinforce this for our community: we are awesome, kind, helpful and treat each other with respect and love.
I thank everyone for welcoming and helping new Mainers, like me. I am so unbelievably grateful and blessed by God to live here and be able to help do His work with the best people on Earth: Mainers.
Mark Billie
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.