I really enjoyed the Dec. 29 article “Here’s what to look for as Maine’s 2026 race for governor takes shape” as great comedy. I especially loved the part about prospective candidates (for a race two years away) having conversations with a “wide range of people.”

The article goes on to say that those being consulted are “top party influencers and leaders, major donors, special interest groups, prominent activists and local party committees.” What is missing is us — “we the people.” The article draws a clear picture: “Voters will not be needed at this time.”

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

