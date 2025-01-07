I really enjoyed the Dec. 29 article “Here’s what to look for as Maine’s 2026 race for governor takes shape” as great comedy. I especially loved the part about prospective candidates (for a race two years away) having conversations with a “wide range of people.”
The article goes on to say that those being consulted are “top party influencers and leaders, major donors, special interest groups, prominent activists and local party committees.” What is missing is us — “we the people.” The article draws a clear picture: “Voters will not be needed at this time.”
Paul Cunningham
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.