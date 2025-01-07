Audet, Robert Egide 72, of Lyman, Jan. 3, 2025. Visit, 10-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
Audet, Robert Egide 72, of Lyman, Jan. 3, 2025. Visit, 10-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
