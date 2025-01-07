The RSU 21 School Board selected its new board chair and vice-chair on Monday night. Matthew Stratford will serve as chair, and Britney Gerth will serve as vice-chair.

The vote was unanimous for Stratford, but not for Gerth. Board member Gayle Spofford abstained from the vice-chair vote due to personal belief.

Speaking to Gerth, Spofford said she could not support voting for her due to the number of times she has voted to extend public comment in the last year.

“We have significant work to accomplish, a lot of which we did not get done this year,” Spofford said. “I can’t support you, but I won’t say no, so I will abstain.”

Stratford replaces Lesley Stoeffler, while Gerth replaces former Claudia Sayre.

On Monday night, Stratford said he would be honored and humbled to serve as the next board chair, and said he would like to focus on the business of the board during his term.

He also said that respect among board members, respect among the community, and respect for policies and procedures is extremely important, along with transparency and communication.

“We need to roll up our sleeves and get work done,” Stratford said.

Gerth said she hopes to uphold the will and word of the stakeholders in the community when making decisions as vice-chair.

“We need to work together while also being held accountable for how our decisions affect others,” Gerth said.

She also said that she will continue to support additional public comment if “the climate warrants it.”

Stoeffler and Sayre both resigned from their respective roles last month, but stated that they will remain on the board.

Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper thanked Stoeffler and Sayre for their time as board leaders on Monday night.

“It’s been a trying start of the year, but you stepped up to the plate,” Cooper said. “I appreciate your willingness to step up and your willingness to do the right thing for students, staff and the community.”

The new chair and vice-chair are the sixth pair to serve in their respective role since May of 2024.

Kennebunk resident Melissa McCue-McGrath said it is an indication of something going wrong in the RSU 21 district between the community, staff, and the board.

“The only way we’re going to get through this as RSU 21 is by building bridges,” McCue-McGrath said.

Stratford and Gerth will begin their new roles immediately.

“We’re all in this because we care,” Stratford said. “We care about our students, we care about our district.”

