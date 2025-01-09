Nonprofit organizations and small businesses in York County, southern Oxford County and the town of Baldwin, are encouraged to apply for free technical assistance for bookkeeping and/or website design services. It represents the third and final round of grants being offered through the Economic Recovery Hub Program by the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development with original funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

According to a Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission news release, awarded businesses and nonprofits will receive direct support from experts to update, expand, or build a new website and/or to update, improve, or establish a bookkeeping system, often on QuickBooks. Applicants may receive one or both of the services. Training will also be provided so that the awardee is able to use any new systems going forward. The awards are valued at between $2,500 to $3,500, but are free to award recipients.

“The continuation of our high-impact Economic Recovery Hub Program into 2025 will allow us to provide our region’s small businesses with the resources they need to expand their customer base and increase their bottom line through the work of our expert technical assistance providers,” wrote Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission Director of Strategic Initiatives, James Rather, in the news release. “We believe that this round of applications – our third – will be our best yet.”

The Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission has partnered with four web design firms and several bookkeepers to work with recipients. Once a match is made, the providers will develop a work plan and will be paid directly by the commission once work is completed.

“It’s a simple application process and no financial information is required,” said Rather.

Rather said that business owners will be notified as soon as their applications are processed – usually within a couple of weeks.

“I am really happy with the new website. It looks spectacular.” wrote Susanne Lillis, owner of the White Sails Inn in Kennebunk, who received a grant last year.

Another past awardee, Nibblesford, a cheese shop in Biddeford, reported direct benefits to sales.

“They helped us create a new site that linked to our point of sale, took care of all the backend work, and moved over our domain,” wrote Ian Kern, owner of Nibblesford. “We’ve doubled our charcuterie board sales since they were able to link them. They’re now easy to find and order. So, all in all, super, super helpful.”

Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and awards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, until March 31, 2025, or until program funding runs out. Additional program information and the brief application can be found at smpdc.org/hubprogram.

The first two rounds of grants through the Economic Recovery Hub Program funded technical assistance to 39 local businesses.

