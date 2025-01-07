Navigating slick conditions can be treacherous, especially for seniors. Kathy Boyd recognized this and, for the first time this winter, organized the Boothbay Area Sand for Seniors (BASS) project to deliver sand to those locals with mobility issues.

Sprinkling added traction on stairs, walkways and driveways is a proactive measure that can help reduce slips, injuries and, in some cases, life-threatening falls.

“Most of Maine’s older folk live alone,” Boyd said. “Even though Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor’s public works facilities allow each home to fill two 5-gallon buckets with sand, most people can’t lift such a heavy load.”

A community effort

Last summer, when Boyd began a tomato plant project in her garden, she had to drive 40 minutes to purchase buckets at Lowe’s in Brunswick. When Todd Plummer, a local fisherman and co-owner of Brady’s Restaurant, noticed the supply stack in her car, he offered to donate extra buckets for free.

“A few months later, I was on the phone with a friend who runs a TRIAD program in Massachusetts,” Boyd said. “He had to fill some buckets for their Sand for Seniors project. Sagadahoc and Cumberland county sheriffs departments run similar programs, but there’s nothing here in Boothbay.”

TRIAD programs, under the National Sheriffs Association, focus on empowering, educating and improving seniors’ safety. The initiative has extended to Midcoast towns like Brunswick, Harpswell, Bath, Topsham, Georgetown and Arrowsic, but not to those in Lincoln County — that is, until now.

Boyd’s idea has attracted several helping hands, including the town’s public works department, which supplies free sand, and a neighbor who donated shovels. Her nephew, a high school student passionate about graphic design, created the logo.

“Before Christmas, I dropped off 10 buckets of sand at Brady’s,” said Boyd, noting the first public pick-up option, which has been a success so far. Nine out of the 10 buckets were grabbed.

Reaching those in need

The project gained attention when Plummer’s wife, Jennie Mitchell, posted about the sand outside of Brady’s on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Doing so was a relief for Boyd, who had admittedly struggled to reach the people she felt the project would most benefit.

After contacting town managers to identify those needing assistance, she found that much of that information was private. Recently, however, Boyd connected with a representative from Meals on Wheels — a program that delivers meals to homebound seniors — who was eager to inform customers who might benefit from the service.

“My goal is simple,” Boyd said. “If I can prevent one person from falling and breaking a wrist, I feel I’ve done well.”

Midcoast delivery information

For those near Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor who could benefit from the BASS project, contact bassproject2024@gmail.com or call 315-5183. Deliveries will continue through early spring.

Midcoast police departments have once again received donated 5-gallon sand buckets from Home Depot in Topsham and Lowe’s in Brunswick.

This winter, the Topsham Police Department, Bath Police Department, Sagadahoc County Sherriff’s Office and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will continue the TRIAD Sand for Seniors tradition.

Residents of Arrowsic, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond, Woolwich and West Bath can contact the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 443-8529 to place a delivery order. Bath/Topsham residents are encouraged to contact 443-5563 and 725-4337 to connect with Chief Andy Booth and Chief Marc Hagan, respectively, and Brunswick/ Harpswell residents are encouraged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 774-1444.

