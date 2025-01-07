The Scarborough Town Council is expected to take up proposed changes to beach fees this year after a record number of non-resident passes were sold in 2024.

The Community Services Advisory Board reviewed the town’s current fees and policies this fall and is expected to provide recommended changes to the council next month. The changes would only apply to the town-operated beaches of Ferry Beach, Higgins Beach and Pine Point Beach.

“The proposal addresses an issue that we have heard consistently through our community surveys: that residents’ access to natural resources, beaches specifically, is increasingly a concern,” Town Manager Tom Hall told the Leader on Monday.

The current $150 price for a non-resident pass is proposed to increase to $180 and the board recommends a limit of 425 non-resident passes per season be implemented. Currently, there is no limit on the number of non-resident passes that can be issued annually.

Over 225 non-resident passes were issued in 2019 before a significant dip to 142 in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As the pandemic subsided, 267 non-resident passes were issued in 2022 before leaping to 318 in 2023 and 435 passes in 2024.

“The number of non-resident beach passes sold annually has increased exponentially over the last few years and, therefore, in an effort to ensure that residents have access in the future, the proposal contains increased fees for non-resident passes and limits them to 425 annually,” Hall said.

Daily parking rates for non-passholders may also be changed to a flat rate of $20. Currently, parking is $15 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and $5 from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., and $30 on weekends in July and August.

“The goal with these proposed fee changes is to simplify the daily parking rates with one standard fee,” Hall said.

Resident beach passes are expected to remain at the current price of $40 and no changes to resident senior passes have been recommended either.

