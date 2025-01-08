LEWISTON – Prime Healthcare Foundation plans to take ownership of Central Maine Healthcare and its three hospitals, including Central Maine Medical Center, in an agreement that is anticipated to close this summer.

Terms of the acquisition state that Prime Healthcare Foundation must invest $150 million in CMHC facilities, team members and technology over five years and offer all current staff a position, according to CMHC CEO Steve Littleson, who will keep his position.

CMHC will keep its tax-exempt status.

“This is a huge investment in health care in the state of Maine,” Littleson told the Sun Journal.

Central Maine Medical Center reported a nearly $20 million deficit in 2023, according to the hospital’s tax document. Though it reported roughly half a billion dollars in revenue, its expenses exceeded that by nearly $20 million. The hospital has been operating in a deficit for several years, with revenues from Central Maine Healthcare helping keep it afloat.

At the end of its 2023 fiscal year, Central Maine Medical Center reported it had roughly $283 million in assets and roughly $184 million in liabilities, according to its tax document.

The CMHC board will be dissolved upon closing the deal, and Prime Healthcare Foundation will appoint a new board, Littleson said. He said he has confidence there will be local representation on that new board, as proven by the foundation’s track record in its other hospitals.

When considering Prime Healthcare Foundation’s proposal, Littleson and the board were impressed with the company’s track record of keeping the management of its hospitals local, Littleson said.

“Prime Healthcare believes in … local board leadership and local management,” he said. “Something that they believe in that we were attracted to.”

In the roughly five years that Littleson has been with CMHC, he has looked for ways to bring financial capital into the hospital, he said. Prime Healthcare Foundation’s acquisition proposal is the only one that has made it so far as to be signed.

The nonprofit based in Ontario, California, owns 14 not-for-profit hospitals, with CMMC, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital bringing that number to 17, if the acquisition clears legal hurdles.

“Prime Healthcare Foundation is a steward of a mission to improve lives and uplift communities by ensuring access to the highest quality, compassionate care when people need it the most,” Kavitha Bhatia, president and chairperson of the organization, said in a news release Wednesday. “We look forward to welcoming the staff, physicians, patients, and communities to the Prime family.

“Through our dedication to health equity, clinical quality and patient-centered, physician-led care, we are deeply committed to ensuring the CMH legacy continues for generations to come.”

Littleson said he is committed to communicating with the public during the acquisition.

The acquisition must receive approvals from the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Health before it can move forward. There will be a public hearing during this process to allow for comment. The health care system will also seek approval through Maine’s certificate of need process through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Should the acquisition fall through, the hospital system will not get much needed investment, Littleson said.

“It would be just really unfortunate,” he said. “Here we have an opportunity to improve access to health care and the quality of health care not just in Lewiston but across central Maine and that just wouldn’t happen. We don’t have the ability to do it on our own, which is why we looked for a partner.”

