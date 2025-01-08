PowerSchool, an education technology platform that serves K-12 schools worldwide, suffered a cybersecurity breach late last month, local school officials said.

At least one unauthorized user was able to access the company’s information systems, Regional School Unit 21, which covers Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, told families in a letter Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not clear exactly what information was accessed during the breach. Representatives of the company did not immediately return emailed questions about the nature of the breach or how many schools in Maine use the service.

Jamie Jensen, the district’s IT director, said the company has “assured leaders that the incident is contained” and any data that may have been involved has been deleted and will not be made public.

“PowerSchool has made it very clear this was not a cyber attack directed at schools (including RSU 21), but rather a PowerSchool incident,” Jensen said. “Given the global use of PowerSchool, it may take some time to know the exact details of our specific situation.”

Neither Jensen nor Superintendent Terri Cooper immediately replied to emailed questions about what data might have been impacted and could not be reached by phone Wednesday evening.

Though not isolated to Maine, the PowerSchool incident follows a pair of issues Maine public schools reported Monday, including an attempted phishing scam from a student email address in Cumberland and an external breach of South Portland Public School’s network.

In both cases, which did not appear to be related, officials said the issues had been fully resolved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

