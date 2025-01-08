COLUMBUS, N.C. – Elizabeth Jane Wilson passed away in comfort on Jan. 3, 2025, Columbus, N.C.

Elizabeth, known to all as Betty, Mom and Grandma lived with her husband, Larry at Tryon Estates where they moved to in December 2024 from Bayleigh Chase, Easton, Md. Betty was born in Acton, Mass., to Andrew (Whitey) and Lou Phillips. Betty married Larry in 1956 while living in Rochester, N.Y., finally settling in Falmouth. Betty did not need to communicate with many words and was truly capable of getting her point across. One of her best life decisions was convincing Larry to move to Arrowsic. There she enjoyed their house, barn and cottage on the Kennebec River. She loved life, nature (except for the occasional fox who would threaten her chickens), gardening, Larry and her family.

Betty is survived by her husband Larry, two children, Stephen and Sandra, four grandchildren, Katherine, George, Andrew and Hannah and one great grandson, Robbie.

Services will be held in the future on the outgoing tide.

Condolences to the family can be made to http://www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com. Sanders Funeral Home of Columbus, North Carolina.

