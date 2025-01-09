Donate clothes

Every night, thousands of people around the world find themselves without a place to call home, an announcement on the town’s website said. “They face unimaginable challenges, struggling to meet their basic needs of food,

shelter, and warmth. Among these essential needs, one item often goes unnoticed and unappreciated – socks.”

So, Bar Mills Community Church is doing something about it.

“While socks may seem like a simple item, they play a crucial role in the lives of homeless individuals, offering both physical and psychological benefits,” the posting says. “Understanding the importance of socks is key to addressing the needs of the homeless population and supporting their journey toward stability and empowerment.”

Other clothing items in need include T-shirts and briefs for men and women.

Bring new items to Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton, and leave items in a box near the front door.

Donations will be collected through Jan. 26. For more information, call the church at 298-9446 or go to barmillscommunitychurch.org.

Dog licenses

All dogs 6 months and older must be licensed by Jan. 31 to avoid the state’s $25 late fee. The fee is charged per dog.

Fill out a dog license online at maine.gov/dacf under “Animals and Plants” and “Animal Welfare.”

Please note that as of this year, online dog registrations are processed by the State of Maine and do incur additional fees.

Dogs may also be licensed in-person at the Buxton Town Hall or over the phone at 929-5191 during regular business hours.

