Topsham is ironing out updates to its decade-old Climate Action Plan, with a new draft expected to be ready in the next few weeks.

The Topsham Energy Committee started working on the updates with the Topsham Planning Department in 2023. The plan originally focused on greenhouse gas emissions and subsequent actions to limit them, but it is now refocusing on multiple aspects of climate-related impacts on Topsham.

“Last year, we had three very devastating storms that hit this area,” said Skye Siladi, Topsham’s planning director. “We are very much more aware that [climate change] is happening and that certain groups of people are feeling that more than others, and we wanted to be aware of that and consider that when we look at our actions.”

Among the expected updates to the town’s 2012 Climate Action Plan is an infrastructure assessment for adaptation and mitigation strategies, along with a social vulnerability assessment donated to Topsham by Dr. Jessica Brunacini, formerly of Maine Sea Grant and Casco Bay Estuary Partnership, looking at peoples’ susceptibility to the effects of climate change.

Siladi said Topsham is experiencing groundwater issues in the Ivanhoe and Bay Park neighborhoods due to more intense rain events than in previous years. The high water table contributes to basement flooding.

Topsham plans to have around half of its land in conservation to prepare for sea-level rise, following one goal sanctioned by Maine to preserve land that may be encroached upon by sea-level rise. Conservation land includes the Muddy River and some of the land along the Cathance River. Areas along the Androscoggin River are more challenging to conserve due to historic industry along the river.

Advertisement

The Climate Action Plan is in its final stages. Two public meetings were held last July and November, and the third will review the draft plan at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Topsham Municipal Building.

In October, Topsham received a $50,000 community action grant from the Community Resiliency Partnership through Gov. Janet Mills’ Office of Policy, Innovation and the Future. As part of the grant, another consultant group, F.B. Environmental Associates, was hired to provide additional help. The town also partnered with the Midcoast Council of Governments to help develop the plan.

F.B. Environmental Associates will be at the Feb. 4 meeting to discuss its findings. One of the priorities will be continuing to support and enhance regional trail systems and advocating for improved grid resilience with Central Maine Power and the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The Climate Action Plan will be placed on the warrant at the annual Town Meeting in May 2025.

Copy the Story Link