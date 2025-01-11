CAMARILLO, Calif. – David Marcus Stillman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Jan. 8, 2025, at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, California, surrounded by his loving family. A resident of Camarillo, California, and formerly of Albany, New York, David lived a full and impactful life marked by love, dedication, and accomplishment.

Born on Aug. 22, 1944, in Portland, David was the cherished son of Joseph and Anna Marcus Stillman. He spent his formative years in Portland, growing up in a close-knit family alongside his brother Neal and surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended Cummings Elementary School and Lincoln Junior High before beginning high school at Deering High School. David completed his secondary education at Hebron Academy, where he excelled both academically and athletically as a member of the basketball and football teams, graduating in 1963.

David pursued his passion for business finance at Boston College, earning his degree in 1967. Shortly after, he served his country in the Army National Guard, with a posting at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Upon completing his service, David launched a distinguished career in business. Starting with American Hospital Supply, he later took the helm of Standard Furniture Company of New York, where his keen business acumen and leadership left a lasting legacy.

A passionate golfer, David began his lifelong love affair with the sport at Riverside Golf Course in Portland. Over the years, he became a member of Wolfert’s Roost Country Club in Menands, New York, and later joined Sunset Hills Country Club in California when he and his wife relocated to California to be closer to his eldest daughter and her family. David played on some of the most prestigious golf courses in the United States, achieving multiple holes-in-one and proudly shooting his age well into his 80s.

David and his brother Neal shared a love of sports, particularly professional football, which brought them countless hours of camaraderie and joy.

David was preceded in death by his loving parents, Joseph and Anna, and his former wife, Barbara Fienberg Swartz.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Barbara Thomas Stillman, of Camarillo, California. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Shari Stillman-Corbitt (Peter) of Oak Park, California, and Andrea Stillman Craven (Scott) of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; his brother, Neal Stillman (Lorry); his niece, Jessica Lenci (Kent); his nephew, Robert Stillman (Anna); his stepchildren, Kari Thomas, Eben Hall, and August Hall (Sarah); and his treasured grandchildren, Elliott and Emma Corbitt.

A memorial service celebrating David’s remarkable life will be held in Portland, at a later date.

David’s legacy of love, determination, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Copy the Story Link