NORTH YARMOUTH – Peter Lord Chandler, 72, of North Yarmouth and Small Point, passed away at his North Yarmouth home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease on Dec. 18, 2024.

Born on Dec. 27, 1951, to Nathan and Phyllis “Nancy” Chandler of Sterling, Massachusetts, Peter grew up at Meadowbrook Orchards, the family apple farm, surrounded by his three older siblings, his grandparents, a great-grandmother, his godfather, and aunts, uncles and cousins. The Chandlers spent every summer in Small Point, where Peter developed a deep love of boats, sailing, the ocean, and the coast of Maine.

A three-year honors graduate in French and Economics from Bowdoin College in 1972, Peter began school in the Sterling schools and then attended Applewild and Groton Schools. He went on to graduate from University of Maine School of Law in 1976 and Boston University School of Law (L.L.M.) in 1978.

Peter began his career as a Tax professional in 1975 at Peat Marwick Mitchell & CO., later renamed KPMG. He was rapidly promoted and elevated to Partner in 1984. Peter was highly respected for his comprehensive knowledge, particularly focused on the needs of closely held family businesses. KPMG recognized this expertise by naming him as National Director of KPMG’s S Corporation practice. In 1995, he and fellow Portland partners founded Baker, Newman and Noyes, where he served as Tax Principal for many years. He served as Chair of the Maine Board of Accountancy, and he was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Maine Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Maine Bar Association. He authored many tax-planning articles and was always willing to teach other professionals everything he knew.

Peter was a trusted mentor for countless colleagues and friends and a vital pillar of his larger communities. Deeply reflective, unpretentious, and kind, Peter’s thoughtful counsel was often sought and highly valued. From church to the Small Point summer community, in his professional circles and within his broad sailing community, Peter quietly guided and strengthened all around him. He was an unassuming leader whose grace and wisdom deeply shaped both institutions and individual lives. His intellect and patience helped many families navigate their most divisive and stressful challenges.

In 1982, Peter met Elizabeth “Liza” Bullock of Princeton, Massachusetts. They shared interests in skiing, sailing and their close-knit families, and quickly developed a relationship grounded in mutual respect and a zeal for domestic engineering projects. They married in 1983. Completely at home in the kitchen, or with a set of rollers, crowbars and some heavy objects, together they lovingly maintained and developed their 1800s home and outbuildings. They shared a love of music and were longtime members of the church choir at St.

Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Yarmouth. They brought their industrious enthusiasm to the St. Bart’s and Merriconeag (now Maine Coast) Waldorf School (MCWS) communities, where they helped to develop both young organizations into the well-known entities they are today. All the while, they were raising their two daughters, Emily and Katherine Crary Chandler, who grew into the adults for whom he had the deepest love and respect. Peter was not only proud of Emily and Crary, he loved spending time with them, whether on a beach walk complete with many Chandler dogs, or on a sail, or welcoming their own growing families as they married and started their new lives.

Peter served on the Board of the Maine State Music Theater as Treasurer, then President, and as Treasurer of many organizations, including Greater Portland Landmarks, the Maine Division of the American Cancer Society, St. Bart’s, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the Cruising Club of America (CCA), the Newport-Bermuda Race Foundation, and MCWS. He was also a committed blood donor, giving blood every eight weeks, and later organizing many blood drives at St. Bart’s and MCWS.

Peter’s passion for sailing and boats grew throughout his life. His father built him his first boat, a flatbottomed skig, Mushroom, when Peter was six years old. From an early age, he was happiest when “messing about in boats” and could spend hours at the harbor in Small Point, tinkering away on bilge pumps, diesel engines, rigging and moorings. Inheriting Lordship, a 1949 Small Point One Design sloop, from his godfather, he raced for many years in the summer racing series and took on several adventures, including a cruise with his brother, setting a canvas tent over the boom and camping out in the open cockpit. After years of joining friends or borrowing their boats for summer cruises on the Maine coast, he and Liza purchased Lord George, a Vineyard Vixen 34, in 1998, which added to the list of annual chores and projects they could happily tackle together. Peter was elected a member of the CCA in 1993 and served as Treasurer for many years.

As soon as the girls were old enough, they joined Peter and Liza in cruising the Maine coast as a family. The goal was always to go as far Downeast as time allowed, and crossing the Gulf of Maine to cruise in Nova Scotia whenever possible. As the girls grew up, Peter and Liza spent more time cruising, both on Lord George or with family and friends in places as far-flung as Newfoundland, Bermuda, New Zealand, Thailand, Turkey and the Pacific Northwest. Peter completed more than 20 Marblehead to Halifax and nine Newport to Bermuda Races as well as many other ogshore voyages, perhaps most notably several passages as a member of delivery crews between Marion, MA, and the Virgin Islands on SSV Tabor Boy. His calm and competent manner reassured others during stressful situations, and his extensive knowledge and experience helped to deal with many

problems and emergencies. Those who learned to race and sail ogshore with Peter note that no one else could teach so much with so few well-chosen words. He also took great pride in cooking up veritable feasts ogshore, knowing that a well-fed crew is a safe crew. In the words of the Captain of Tabor Boy, “he was a true shipmate,” which to Peter would have been the highest compliment anyone could pay.

In his final years, Peter took on his Parkinson’s disease with the same quiet determination and fortitude with which he approached all his endeavors. He never complained or lamented the disease, maintaining his passions for sailing, cooking, and singing in the choir. He received tremendous support from Liza, Emily and Crary as well as family members, friends and dedicated caregivers from Friends In-Home Care and Joyce Pelletier. He spent most of his final summer in Small Point, his favorite place ashore, where he was able to walk on the beach, get out on the water and even sail with his grandchildren aboard Lord George.

Peter leaves Liza, his wife of 41 years, his daughter Emily and son-in-law Taylor Washburn of Andover, Mass., daughter Crary and son-in-law Travis Pierce of Phoenixville, Pa., and grandchildren, Celia and August. He is survived by his siblings John Chandler (Tania) of Small Point, ME, Sarah Brooks McColloch (John) of Portsmouth, R.I., sister-in-law Kathy Chandler of Sterling, Mass., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends to whom his door was always open. He was predeceased by his parents, Nat and Nancy Chandler of Small Point and Brunswick, and his brother David of Sterling, Mass.

A service will be held on Feb. 22, 2025, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Yarmouth, ME.

Donations can be made in Peter’s name to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, North Yarmouth Fire & Rescue or the Davis Phinney Foundation.

