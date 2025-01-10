GEORGETOWN – Roger Perry, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Born and raised in Maine, Roger attended Morse High School where he excelled in drafting, football, and lacrosse. Thanks to the Drafting Program at Morse High School, Roger found great success working at Bath Iron Works (BIW). He later progressed to a lead design position at Washburn & Doughty Shipyard. Roger then worked as a lead Architectural Designer at Senecal Construction Services.

In his later years, Roger pursued a change of pace and embraced his passion for carpentry, having honed his skills over 30 years. He applied these skills to help friends, and build his own energy-efficient post and beam home in Georgetown.

Roger was a lover of nature who enjoyed fishing, hiking, mountain biking, camping, and boating.

Roger was a dedicated and loving father to his two children Spencer, 15, and Micah, 12. He shared his love of the outdoors with them building trails on his property, mountain biking, and hiking. He was also a caring stepfather to Elijah and Isabella Jackson, and stepfather figure to Sophie, Sam, and Veronica Prager.

Beyond his professional and personal achievements, Roger dedicated a significant part of his last years to personal growth within his sober community, where he served as a spiritual example to many. His kindness, dedication, and love for nature will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Roger is survived by his sons, Spencer Perry (15), and Micah Perry (12); and his sisters, Robin Flores, and Bobbie Jo (Michael) Russum. Though parents Daniel J. Perry and Brenda Paradis are deceased, Roger is survived by step family on both sides, Dan Paradis, Tyson Paradis, Erin (Matt) Harmon, and Cheryl Perry, Lynn Rommel Heaton, and Christopher Rommel.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the:

Roger Perry

Memorial Fund

First Federal Savings (donations will go

to his boys)

P.O. Box 488

Bath, ME or to:

The Nature Conservancy

of Maine

14 Maine St. Suite 401

Brunswick, ME or to:

Midcoast Youth Center

4 Old Brunswick Rd.

Bath, ME

﻿

