BRUNSWICK – Lillian Waite passed peacefully in the early hours of the winter solstice.

She was the oldest of 6 children born to Julia (Griffiths) and Cyril Fisher in Boston, MA. She attended St. Matthew’s Grammar School in Dorchester and graduated from Holy Cross Cathedral High School in 1950.

She served in the US Navy from 1951-1956. She met William Waite while they were both stationed in Pensacola, FL. They married in 1955. Lillian was discharged from the Navy in 1956 and for the next 10 years, she and Bill would have 5 children while being stationed all over the country and world including Taiwan, Hawaii, Tennessee, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia. In 1969, Master Chief Waite was assigned to VP-11 at Brunswick Naval Air Station. This would be the last time Lillian would have to pack up and move her family. They decided, almost immediately, that Brunswick is where they would raise their kids.

For the next 50+ years, whether they were year round or summer residents, Brunswick was their home. Lillian was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association #156 of Brunswick. She spent much of her time being a great mom (and Navy wife) to 5 active kids. Despite the focus on her husband and children, Lillian graduated from New Hampshire College in 1977 with a degree in business.

In her later years, she and Bill traveled all over the world visiting family and old friends while seeing new places and making new friends.

Lillian loved people and her circle of friends was large and diverse. From golf, church, and parents of her children’s friends to navy wives and neighbors, she was always open to making new ones because she believed you could never have too many friends.

As much as she loved spending time with her friends like her beloved coffee group and lunch ladies, she never passed up an opportunity to be with her grandchildren. She attended many productions and games and was the loudest fan in the stands. In recent years, she was happiest when she was GeGe to her great grandchildren.

Lil was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Bill Waite in 2018. She is survived by her 5 children; Debbie (Waite) Johnson (Kevin) of Harpswell, David Waite (Lorraine) of Topsham, Lisa (Waite) Greenlaw (Chuck) of Topsham, Tommy Waite (Cameron) of Norfolk, VA and Chris Waite (Jen) of Bowdoinham, and 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 3 sisters; Bunny Alexander of South Weymouth, MA, Ann Rams of Wareham, MA and Debbie Wilson of Quincy, MA and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 24 from 5-7pm, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME.

Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 am, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, ME.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com

