Many of us believe our cherished pets love being outside all day, even in extreme temperatures. This outdated belief leads to harm.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), it’s a myth that all animals can handle outdoor temperatures for 12 hours, which is what Maine’s laws allow. Therefore, it is crucial we update state law to reflect current scientific recommendations. Maine’s laws must clearly define “susceptible animals,” “temperature-related illnesses,” “extreme temperatures” and “proper shelter.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jamie Lindstam, LCSW, LADC, is a social worker, adjunct college instructor and author. She lives in Waterville.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) enforces the Animal Welfare Act by regulating the licensing and inspection of animals. According to the USDA APHIS, and abundant research from veterinarians and scientists, extreme outdoor temperatures are proven to harm susceptible animals that struggle to regulate their body temperature and/or dehydrate quickly.

Susceptible pets include brachycephalic breeds, puppies, kittens, hairless, older, sick, overweight, pregnant, nursing, short-haired, small and toy breeds. This may not be a complete listing of susceptible pets. Brachycephalic breeds tend to be the most popular pet breeds, such as bulldogs, pugs and shih tzus, but also have the most expensive health issues. Most research states that susceptible pets should be kept mostly indoors and only outdoors under supervision for less than 10 minutes.

According to The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), the National Humane Society of Veterinarians (NHSV) and extensive research from animal scientists, susceptible pets cannot safely thermoregulate their bodies and can dehydrate quickly. Brachycephalic breeds should not be exposed to extreme temperatures for more than brief periods due to their short, pushed-in noses, which cause breathing issues.

Susceptible pets feel outdoor temperatures similarly to humans but have unique ways of thermoregulation. Some pets, like people, are more sensitive to temperatures and can only tolerate short periods outdoors. Pets with very short, thin, single coats do not have enough natural insulation to protect themselves.

Animal officers in Maine are limited in providing necessary help due to the current pet laws that allow vulnerable animals to endure extreme temperatures for 12 hours a day. Maine’s laws include signs of cold-related illnesses, such as hypothermia, but do not include all signs of heat-related illnesses. Our law alludes to heat exhaustion in direct sun but not illnesses caused by elevated temperatures in the shade or inside pet shelters.

Regarding “proper shelter” outdoors, in Maine’s statutes, pets only need three-sided shelter but do not require insulation, heat or AC. If houses only had three sides, three-sided structures, they would have the same temperature internally as externally. Maine’s laws allow pets to be outside for 12 hours daily in rain, snow, freezing and scorching temperatures.

The USDA APHIS stresses the importance of insulted outdoor pet shelters with a wind and rain break at the entrance to protect animals. Maine’s regulations only require artificial pet shelter, without insulation, with a minimum of three sides and a waterproof roof. It’s our responsibility to ensure that insulation and clean bedding are added to pet shelters to provide a comfortable environment that can withstand extreme temperatures.

Certified competitively trained, arctic, hunting and working breeds can adapt to the cold for extended periods. According to USDA APHIS, all breeds, even arctic breeds, are susceptible to extreme temperatures. Mixed breeds do not have the same thermoregulation protection, so they should not fall under the same thermal protection as a licensed purebred. It is essential to include a regulation of the licensing of competitively trained arctic, hunting and working breeds. Maine’s laws allow these breeds to be outdoors in extreme temperatures for 24 hours a day year-round.

Extreme outdoor temperatures that adversely affect pets’ health are below 32 degrees F and above 90 degrees F when animal experts recommend bringing your pet inside. More than 10 states have laws that protect pets from extreme temperatures. For example, Eastpointe, Michigan, has an ordinance prohibiting leaving a pet outside when the temperature is less than 43 degrees or rises above 82 degrees.

Animals suffer greatly and don’t have the words to tell us. We must protect them like family – and update our laws.

