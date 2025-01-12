FICTION

Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

2. “The Wedding People,” by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co)

3. “The Moorings of Mackerel Sky,” by MZ (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

5. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

6. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

8. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. “The Resurrectionist,” by A. Rae Dunlop (Kensington)

10. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Penguin)

3. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

4. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

5. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

6. “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

7. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

8. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

9. “Only One,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

10. “The Best American Short Stories,” Editors: Lauren Groff, Heidi Pitlor (Mariner Books)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Message,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random House)

2. “Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

3. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Atlas Obscura: Wild Life,” by Cara Giaimo & Joshua Foer (Workman Publishing)

5. “Wildflowers of Maine,” by Kate Furbish (Down East Books)

6. “What I Ate in One Year,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

7. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Knopf)

8. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

10. “A Town Built by Ski Bums,” by Virginia M. Wright (Down East Books)

Paperback

1. “The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

2. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk M.D. (Penguin)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)

4. “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

6. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

8. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

9. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Step Publishing)

10. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

